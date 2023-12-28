A video of well-known billionaire businessman Linus Williams, better known online as Blord, teaching his son to be a giver by giving money to his peers has warmed the hearts of Nigerians.

The businessman from Lagos gained popularity a few days prior when he gave the people in his Anambra state community, where he had traveled to celebrate the holiday, a thousand bags of rice.

He has been seen modeling giving for his son, as he is a giver himself.

He was observed giving money to his son, who then gave it to children in his age range.

Read some reactions:

tbell07 said: “Some of those children just may be owning one thousand naira for the first time in their lives. Tell me how they will ever forget this guy. May God bless and increase him. He has made their Christmas like this o👏👏”

nixeboymusic said: “This is not teaching how to give but how to show off ! He’s reaction tells it all but if my helper go show off to me while helping who am I to complain ? 😂😂😂”

flamezyofficial wrote: “Omoh, that boy on green be like “weytin I do Eliot”😂. God bless your good heart B.Lord”

master.of.numbers stated: “Making people line up and be videoed for the internet for less than one dollar is crazy then pay blogs 100s of thousands to be posting it is even more crazy lol. This generation of money miss road weak person”

Watch the video below: