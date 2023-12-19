Celebrity chef, Hilda Baci isn’t just dishing out delicious recipes, she’s changing lives!

Just recently, three lucky students from her recent cooking class took home prizes fit for culinary royalty: a brand new car, a gleaming iPhone 14 Plus, and a cool 1 million naira in cash.

Videos capturing the heartwarming moments have gone viral, showcasing the moment the chef handed over the keys, the phone, and the hefty check.

Hila Baci, reflecting on her own journey, took to social media to express her gratitude.

Sharing photos from the gift presentation, she wrote;

“From online classes two years ago to now this 10th class, God has been faithful! Sharing my knowledge to make a positive impact is His purpose for me, and I’m grateful for His guidance.”

But the generosity doesn’t stop there. Baci showered praise on all the winners, including those who received cash prizes, appliances, and other goodies. “This is only the beginning,” she declared, hinting at even bigger things to come from the Hilda Baci Academy.

