Suzanne Emma, Emeka Ike’s ex-wife, addresses the allegation that he assaulted his mother while telling her side of the story.

During their divorce drama, Emeka Ike’s brother, Victor Ike, took to social media to claim that the actor’s wife had previously assaulted their mother by beating her.

While speaking in the recent interview with Chude Jideonwo, she said that Emeka Ike’s mother had accosted her mother and began accusing her of stealing her son’s money.

Suzanne said that Emeka Ike’s mother tore her clothes off and searched for the supposed money which she never found.

According to Suzzane, they left the mother that way without touching her.

She said that Emeka Ike’s sister had later come the next day to accuse her (Suzanne’s) mother of beating her (Emeka Ike’s) mother, but she explained to her that it such never happened.

Suzzanne alleged that Emeka Ike’s mother later told her that it was her son, the actor, who was propagating the idea that she, Suzzane, had beat her up.

Watch the video below: