Reality star Chichi, leaks their purported conversation, attacks her colleague and former best friend Phyna in the midst of her scandal involving an online hair vendor who accused her of renting a wig.

It would be recalled that it was reported that an online hair vendor claimed that Phyna had rented hair and refused to return it.

Phyna had taken to the internet to bemoan the blackmailers and clout chasers who are constantly pursuing her case and trying to undermine her.

Chichi, who frequently disagrees with Phyna, has questioned how she could become fixated on a person who rents out wigs.

She posted a screen grab of the conversation in which someone—possibly Phyna—was haggling over the cost of renting a wig.

Chichi captioned the photo:

“How will I be obsessed with someone that rents hair? Make it make sense hun 🤷‍♀️ they even price the rent rate 😩😭”

