BBNaija Season 7 winner, Phyna has disclosed that she lost 17 ambassadorial deals in 2023 due to negative publicity from social media trolls and blogs.

Recall that the reality star was one of the most talked-about housemates during the Big Brother Naija season 7 competition, making headlines for various reasons, including her abortion comments, hair rental saga, and clash with Beauty and Groovy.

In an interview with fellow housemate Doyin on her YouTube channel, Doyin’s Corner, Phyna revealed that one of the biggest ambassadorial deals she lost was with a company that refused to work with her due to her “abusive” behavior.

This was likely in reference to the news that Phyna allegedly slapped her former boyfriend Groovy for making a deal behind her back.

Phyna also said that many of the negative narratives about her online have had a significant impact on her life.

Watch the video below;

