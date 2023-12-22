A young plumber expresses his heartbreak after losing a N3.5M contract after the site engineer reduced his father’s quotation to N1.5M.

A user identified as Semper Fidelis with the username @VickKingsley took to the X platform to recount how a full night of working on their quotation proved futile.

According to the plumber, using the right materials for the house construction would only result in a N500K profit for his father.

Unfortunately, the site engineer slashed the quotation by half, indirectly suggesting the use of substandard materials for the building job.

In a lengthy post, the plumber wrote;

“My Dad lost a 3.5 million naira contract today all because he told the engineer that it isn’t possible to split the sum total for a contract 50/50.

Last night, my dad and I stayed up throughout the night checking out the plans of a new house, taking estimates and we arrived at 3.5m. Now the pipes, knockout boxes, Distribution Boards, packets of couplers, and tins of gum will cost us 3m on the dot because my dad has called to confirm the price.

Now the labor we quoted was 500k (slightly negotiable). We go to the site this morning and engineer said, he will give us 1.75m to finish the whole job and other electricians will even thank him. My Dad politely declined and left.

I am saying this here, a lot of houses that develop electrical faults or get burnt are often caused by the engineers. They are culpable. We move.”