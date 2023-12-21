Big Brother Naija star, Kim Oprah, has revealed that she used to sell sachet water commonly known as ‘pure water’ and recharge cards.

Kim Oprah made the revelation during a recent interview with actor and event host, Taymesan on the Tea With Tay podcast.

The TV presenter narrated how she had to live in a barracks with her mother in Abuja after the death of her father.

According to the reality star, when she entered the university, she and her sister had to start selling call credit by the side in order to assist with accommodation.

In her words:

“After my dad’s death, my mother was in the military. So we had to move into the barracks in Abuja to help with accommodation.

“When I went to University of Port Harcourt, my sister and I used to sell recharge cards, pure water and eggs around our side, because there was no closeby kiosk, where you could buy those things so we became the kiosk.

“Honestly, I’m just happy that I went through it because it really shaped me and made me stronger. I know what the hustle is, I have seen suffering. So coming out on the other side and being this person is like I understand both worlds”.