Mercy Aigbe, an award-winning Nollywood actress, has revealed that she almost dumped Nollywood after she became a victim of sexual harassment.

The screen goddess, in an interview on TVC’s ‘Your View’ said a producer she approached to help her get into the movie industry tried to take advantage of her.

She said she said he initially gave her a minor role after she passed auditions for his movie, but she objected.

According to her, she was invited by the producer to his, where he sexually assaulted her but she tore the script in annoyance and left.

In her words:

“I once met a producer in Surulere, and I expressed to him how much I would love to act. He told me he had an upcoming film, and invited me to his office for an audition. I passed three stages of the audition.

“After the last audition, I was given a minor role. I told him that was not the character I was auditioning for, and he replied that the director said he did not know me, and that was why he said I should be close to him (the producer).

“He had been making passes at me before then, but he did not come out clean to me until that day. He then stood up and tried to touch me. I was very upset, and I told him he could not do that to me, because I had earned the role.

“That was a huge insult to my person, and I thought if that was what it took to be an actress, I did not want to be an actress anymore. I tore the script and eventually left. On my way home, I cried because I had left a well-paying job to join Nollywood, and I was already a single mother at the time.”