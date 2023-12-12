Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, is a well-known Afropop singer. Daniel astounds Nigerians by revealing his Fulani ancestral lineage.

The “Cough” singer created quite a stir on social media after revealing on his Twitter page that he is partially Fulani and partly Yoruba.

“So….I am half Fulani, half Yoruba,” he wrote.

Although Kizz Daniel didn’t go into details, breaking down his origin for people to understand, Many social media users have insinuated that his Fulani origin could be from his maternal side.

Read some reactions below:

@SoyoufoundRi said: “That means you’re not Yoruba”

@Ladytaeofficial said: “In Lagos, you’re not classed as Yoruba. 🌚”

@ola_bode42 wrote: “Idan no Dey move by tribe 😂😂

Oya drop one Hausa song for us 🫵”

@etukudo_jnr said: “Me sef shock”

See post below: