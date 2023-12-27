Nollywood actress, Ekene Umenwa is ecstatic about the success of “Malaika”, a movie produced by her senior colleague, Toyin Abraham.

The thespian who has been promoting the new movie, took to Instagram to share a video of herself, Deacon Famous, Maleek Miltons and their fans as they watch “Malaika” in Cinema.

Calling the movie a “blast,” Ekene Umenwa reserves special admiration for Toyin Abraham, declaring that she outdid herself.

She also praised her colleague, Ruby Ojiakor for her performance in the movie.

In a heartfelt plea, Ekene urges everyone to see the emotional movie.

In her words;

“Today we sold out Malaika the movie and indeed it was so nice seeing our fans all over us and I gifted them a blessed rosary ❤️ my fam @maleekmiltons001 @deacon_famous baddest we sold out 💯💯✅

Cartage staffs wasn’t left behind I also gifted them because they are so hard working ❤️

Mama @toyin_abraham I am so proud of you 👍 malaika the movie was a blast and my sis @ruby_ojiakor you outdid yourself I am so proud of you sis 💯✅

This movie is so emotional like ha please go and see malaika the movie 🙏❤️ love you all my beautiful and blessed family that came out. Mama @toyin_abraham you finish work ohhhhh💯❤️”

