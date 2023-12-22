Nigerian singer and songwriter, Ima Alozie pours encomium on his musical prowess while declaring himself the best among the rest.

During a recent review, the singer who recently reviewed his debut album, ‘Lavender’ talked about his musical style, stating that the diversity he portrays in his singing style is a testament that he is the best artist that lives.

“My style of music? I do everything. I rap, I sing. I’m like the Ronaldo of music, I do every damn thing, just bring any song. I go kill am,” he stated.

Ima Alozie further revealed how challenging it is to go through the process of getting an album done with little or no help. He added how he would need new management or employ more hands to improve the strength of his team.

“My challenge is that..na me dey play na me dey keep, I would need a management very soon, I’m the one who’s doing everything,” he added.