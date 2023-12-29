Nigerian musician, rapper, and songwriter Habeeb Okikiola, better known by his stage name Portable, boasted in a new video that he beat fellow celebrity Charles Okocha in a boxing match.

Despite being slightly at a disadvantage both before and during the fight, he declared victory in his statement.

Portable said:

“It wasn’t just a photo op, didn’t you see how tall and big Charles Okocha is? He’s an Igbo boy.”

“He’s unnecessarily tall. They didn’t check our weight; Charles Okocha weighs more than me, yet I beat him. He took heavy punches. He fell to the floor, and it turned into wrestling. There are some punches you’ll receive and shrug off; he couldn’t.”

“His coach told him to switch tactics, but I adjusted and defeated him. What will he tell his kids? That Portable defeated him? He’s asking for a rematch, but what will he tell his wife?”

Watch the video below: