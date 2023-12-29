Nigerian musician, rapper, and songwriter Habeeb Okikiola, better known by his stage name Portable, boasted in a new video that he beat fellow celebrity Charles Okocha in a boxing match.
Despite being slightly at a disadvantage both before and during the fight, he declared victory in his statement.
Portable said:
“It wasn’t just a photo op, didn’t you see how tall and big Charles Okocha is? He’s an Igbo boy.”
“He’s unnecessarily tall. They didn’t check our weight; Charles Okocha weighs more than me, yet I beat him. He took heavy punches. He fell to the floor, and it turned into wrestling. There are some punches you’ll receive and shrug off; he couldn’t.”
“His coach told him to switch tactics, but I adjusted and defeated him. What will he tell his kids? That Portable defeated him? He’s asking for a rematch, but what will he tell his wife?”
Watch the video below:
@shizzy_808
Discussion about this post