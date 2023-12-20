Nollywood actor Emeka Ike is still hurting from his messy divorce and angry at how his ex-wife treated him.

Recall that the movie star had an interview on Rubbin Minds a few days ago.

During the interview, Emeka Ike recounted how he did everything for his ex-wife: paid for her university, built houses for her and her mother, showered her with expensive things.

He feels betrayed because she repaid him with lies and pain.

The marital drama led him into depression, which drove him to hide from the spotlight because he was ashamed.

He said;

“I trained my wife in the University, I built a house for her, I built for her mother, I changed her life, I gave her my cars to drive anyone she wanted as a rich man’s wife but what did I get in return? I loved who did not love me”.

