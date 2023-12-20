Budding Nigerian singer and songwriter, Ima Alozie opens up on the career paths he could’ve followed in life before making music his first choice.

He made this known during a review of his recently released debut album ‘Lavender’ consisting of 8 music tracks.

The singer who used to sing gospel songs before venturing into a different genre highlighted his family background, the challenges faced on his new ‘Lavender’ album, acknowledged the support of his partner, and others.

In his words:

“If not for music, I could have been an athlete,a footballer actually,I played amateur football but you sabi as nigeria be naa, I carry boot for hand well well oo.”

Ima further stated that asides striving to become a footballer, he would have excelled as a soldier, stating that he had the requirements to be one.

“Another thing I could have done and I know I would have done it really well is. I could have been a soldier, I had the passion,i have the strength. I have the grit, I’m tough. I’ve got the heart, but i kind of like where i am now.”