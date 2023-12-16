Popular Apala hip-hop artiste, Terry Alexandar Ejeh better known Terry Apala has said that he still hasn’t gotten over the loss of his mother who passed away two years ago.

Terry Apala revealed that his mum’s death left a big hole in his heart till date.

He made the disclosure during a recent interview, that he cries at least three times a week over her death.

He said:

“Even this morning when I woke up I still cried because I have her picture in my bedroom. At least, in a week, I cry like two-three times because that was the only person I was talking to, my dad was not there, he was just somewhere living his life.

“She dey try relocate to Canada before she died because I was already working on her visa. I was building a house for her in Shagamu, it was a month before her birthday when she died. She was fighting diabetes.”