Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has dedicated her latest movie, A Tribe Called Judah to her late mother.

Recall that the thespian had dazzled on Sunday with the premiere of her new film, “A Tribe Called Judah.”

Celebrities like Ruth Kadiri, Etinosa Idemudia,Ini Edo, Bella Okagbue, Sheggz, Nagel Smith, soma Apex, Phyna and others walked the red carpet, cheering for Funke’s latest masterpiece.

The party was grand, just like everyone expected from the queen of Nollywood.

However, something deeper touched hearts that night.

Funke Akindele shared that she wrote the film before her mother sadly passed away earlier this year.

With tears in her eyes, she encouraged everyone to watch the film and share it with others.

Watch below;

