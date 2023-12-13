Big Brother Naija star, Doyin David, has broken silence on unfollowing colleague CeeC following an altercation that happened between them recently.

Theinfong recalls that controversial blogger, Cutie Juls alleged that Doyin refused to post the music video of singer, MC Galaxy she featured in together with colleague CeeC.

According to the Instagram blogger, Doyin refused to share the video on her page with the excuse that the video captured Ceec more than her making her feel sidelined.

After the incident, it was observed that the reality star was no longer following her colleague on social media.

Clearing the air, Doyin came online to state emphatically that she didn’t unfollow CeeC as the stories indicated but blocked her.

Watch the video below;