Popular Celebrity fashion stylist, Toyin Lawani, has disclosed that she was dead for 10 minutes after her lungs collapsed during surgery.

The reality star, made this disclosure in an Instagram post on Friday, December 15, along with the fact that she was suffering from a brain-related disease that required surgery.

The mother of three stated that she was suffering from a “degenerative spine and a cyst in my brain” and that she had to undergo many surgeries.

She wrote:

“I legitimately died for a whole 10mins. While I was pregnant for (sic) My daughter @kingtinukeleota, I started having serious, Neck/back/leg pains.”

“And it got to a time I would get paralyzed on the left side of my body and wouldn’t be able to move at all, I was on painkiller injections all through.”

“Even while shooting, it was hell doing those diaries sessions. I was later diagnosed with a Degenerative spine and a cyst in my Brain.”

“Guys I died for a whole 10 minutes before they were able to bring me back, My lungs collapsed. I developed edema and from fixing artificial implants in my spine to be able to walk properly again, went to developed complications that got me on a tracheostomy tube for 3 months.”

“I have had 3 surgeries so far and two more to go so I can breathe well by myself and speak well again, So when you hear me speak and make fun of it know I’m a survivor and I went through a lot, I forgive your negative speeches though.”

“But it is only a reflection of what you are being sold. To the extent that they will be tweeting Tiannah lies about everything, from pregnancy to having neck pains.”

“Not your fault I blame the twats on that toxic show, pray for Grace that u can be as strong as I am in the face of death.”

See her post below: