Hilda Baci, a popular chef, has stated that she does not want her man to be able to cook because she would prefer to cook for him.

She stated this in an interview with Tiktok’s famous content creator, @madamejoyce.

The chef explained that she adores cooking and that it is how she expresses her love.

Using her friends as a reference point, Hilda claims that she loves to cook for them and send them food and when it comes to her man, she wants to go all out.

Hilda Baci insists that her man can wake her up in the middle of the night and demand a doughnut or meat pie and she will still get it done.

She specified that her desire in a relationship is a man that can order food for her.

See reactions to the video

@Clara Saporito said: “Sprinkle Sprinkle ,Every man on earth deserves a Hilda baci 💯”

@signed_mayy asked: “In the middle of the night ke? That’s how they start testing your boundaries”

@papilo cried: “God send dis kin woman come my life😭”

@Nozi disagreed: “Could never be me 😭 I was made the house cook at home and I’m not doing it in my own household”

@Leeya_l reacted: “I’m a chef myself but naaa I need a man who knows how to cook too . But everyone has their preference 😅”

Watch video below;