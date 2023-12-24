Fast-rising street pop artiste, Portable, speaks on why he is always controversial and seen in heated confrontations with different people.
Portable, in a recent podcast interview, spoke about his buzzing music career and also touched on his personal life.
He described the entertainment industry as a warzone and he has to struggle to make it so he doesn’t go broke, because nobody celebrates a failure.
He said that he is an entertainer as well as a content creator, hence why he often ‘Para’ because the more he does that, the more they listen to him.
Watch him speak below:
See netizens reactions below;
@ay_sadiq said: “That’s motivation to hussle
Nobody celebrate failure 🤷🏽♂️”
@Nnamdichikee remarked: “He may look or behave razz sometimes, but he’s sound.”
@AdemoyeJohn stated: “Portable is assistant to veryDarkman.”
@Dominiq0001 wrote: “Sure, no one will ever celebrate failure 😨”
