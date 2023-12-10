Nigerian actress and baby mama to controversial singer, Portable, Akinyanju Omobolarinde also known as Ashabi Simple, has said she sometimes gets jealous of other women in the singer’s life.

The thespian stated this in a recent interview, adding that she understands that it is due to the nature of his job as a musician.

According to the movie star, Portable, who is her fiance and father of her child, is her mentor, that was always protective of her.

She said:

“When it comes to his relationships, he is very protective. When I see him with other women, I sometimes get jealous, but I caution myself, knowing that he is a celebrity. However, he is always open and that is better than hiding (keeping secrets). I am used to it all.”