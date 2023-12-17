Budding Nollywood actress, Peju Johnson, has revealed that men often gift her money and other sweet packages just to appreciate her enchantress.

The talented thespian made the disclosure in an interview with Saturday Beats while emphasising that beauty privilege exists.

She said; “Beauty privilege does exists. I have actually received gifts and money, just for being beautiful.”

While speaking about the concept of splitting bills, particularly in marriage, Peju stated that she’s not open to the idea because the man is the head of the family.

In her words:

“Splitting bills (in a marriage) is not a good idea. A man is the head and should be capable of taking care of his home. But, that does not mean I cannot support my man. I am a very supportive woman.

However, supporting one’s man is different from splitting bills. I will still have to cook, clean and take care of the home. Then, I will be splitting bills? It’s his job to take care of us, while I take care of the home and kids.”