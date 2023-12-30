Nigerian skit maker, Oluwadolarz has apologized to wife, Ifeluv, hours after she wrote about embarking on “FBI duty”

Ifeluv, who is also a skit maker, took to her Instagram page to share a post which reads:

“The FBI NEED TO HIRE ME cause 1

thing about me ima get to the

bottom of it”

She simply captioned it: “💯💯😂“

Hours later, Oluwadolarz took to his Instagram page to beg his wife for forgiveness.

He acknowledged that he has disrespected her many times and taken her love for granted.

“I have disrespected you so many times my love❤️ , I have taken your love for granted …from the bottom of my heart I want to say I’m sorry , I hope you can find a place in your heart to forgive me

My number 1 and only

I love you wifey ❤️ @ife_luv12″ He wrote.

See below;

ALSO READ: Nigerian man discovers his wife is pregnant for her boyfriend one month after marrying her (Shares pics and revelation)