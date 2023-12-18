Budding Nollywood actress and content creator, Lolade Okunsanya, says that no man has ever broken up with her as she reveals why she ended her past relationships that were on the verge of marriage.

Lolade, known for playing a stripper in the acclaimed ‘Ijakumo’ movie, made this disclosure in a recent interview.

According to her, none of her former partners broke up with her, instead she has been the one dumping them.

She said that all three relationship she has had were on the verge of marriage before she ended them because she was too scared of getting married.

In her words:

“Nobody has ever broken up with me, I broke up with all my exes. I’m not proud of it.

“The three relationships were all closed to marriage when I broke up with all of them. I was scared of marriage at that time. I have never dated a guy that didn’t want to marry me.”