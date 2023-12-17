Mavin Records signee, Treasure Banigo, popularly known as Lifesize Teddy, has revealed that her mother died just before she was unveiled by the label.

The singer who got signed to the music executive, Don Jazzy record label in August 2023, opened up on the pain of the loss during a recent interview.

She said one of her major regrets was not being able to spend enough time with her late mother in her last days.

She said;

“I lost my mum right before I was unveiled by Mavin Records. In the end, I did not get to spend enough time with her as I would have wanted. The one person I want to share my joy with is not here. It is the craziiest price (to pay for my career) really.”