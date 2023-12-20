Famous Nigerian singer, David Adedeji Adeleke, better known by his stage name Davido has, a few hours after Barbadian singer Rihanna started dancing to his hit song “Unavialable,” boasted about himself.

Videos of the Barbadian singer participating in the “Unavailable” challenge had previously appeared online, displaying rhythmic hand gestures.

Her dance moves in the video went viral, and many people complimented Davido and the song for becoming well-known all over the world.

Shortly after, in response to the video of the Barbadian singer dancing to his hit song, Davido boasted about himself on social media, writing, “I made a pandemic.”

But in response to Davido’s response, fans flocked the post’s comments section with their thoughts.

See some reactions below:

@Mrklassiq_: “This guy , busy Body too Dey worry you , na your fans suppose talk this thing wey you Talk so . The world does not appreciate self gratification… learn from your colleagues.”

@kayzywizzzy: “No be you suppose dey tweet this thing na your fans suppose dey run am.”

@iamkeyzeeto: “Na only me and two other wey no dancing this available in public but inside house we wan craze go. Bro made a fuck’n pandemic.”

@papiitiino: “The PANDEMIC got them on LOCKDOWN.”

@thepoetpreneur: “How much you pay her my idolo. Pay me too make I do am.”

@MISTERMARKI: “It’s time you apologize to your fans for the discrepancy you caused yesterday cos if not they will impeach you from being 001.”

WATCH VIDEO:

I made a pandemic https://t.co/9Y9miQ6CU1 — Davido (@davido) December 20, 2023