Tacha Akide, a famous reality star turned OAP, expresses her overwhelming joy ahead of her ’23rd birthday’ as she lists expected gifts from fans.

The reality star, who claims to be 22 years old, will turn 29 on the 24th of December 2023, a day before Christmas.

Taking to her Instagram page, Tacha answered her curious fans who have been asking about her plans for her birthday.

According to the OAP, she is more interested in her fans fulfilling her wishlist, which includes a list of gifts like an iPhone 15, PS5, endorsement deals and many others.

“Tomorrow is my birthday and all of you are asking what I’m doing. I am doing wishlist acceptance. I need a PS 5, I need cash gift, a watch, I need more perfumes, more endorsement deals, and so many other things. I have tried, send me gifts,” she said in part.

Watch the video below …