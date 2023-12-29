Well-known reality TV star BamBam has taken many Nigerians by surprise by sharing her experience with body enhancement surgery.

In a recent interview, the former BSN housemate talked about how much her pregnancy altered her body.

She made the decision to take action and chose liposuction, a body procedure that transfers fat from the stomach to other areas, such as the hips and ass.

BamBam captured the procedure in the video on her YouTube channel, along with the pain and suffering that most people choose to ignore.

See some reactions to the video

myzz_franz expressed: “Bam bam shock me sha..She is one person I admire and thought this society pressure won’t get to her but hmm”

swtylily opined: “Money good ooo I need this mommy make over, ever since I gave birth 2 years ago my stomach is too much. 😢”

_layemi_ said: “Ehen i talk am say dis body no be only gym result….love it tho 😍😍😍”

chimamakacynthia appreciated: “Thank you for being honest 🙌, Atleast you no sell waist trainers or slim tea use deceive us”

zainab.ayoo said: “Na una body, if una like make your body Dey invisible.”

omah.oflagos reacted: “Ahhh BamBam 😂😂😂 na wa So nobody is natural again”

Watch Video Here