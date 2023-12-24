Veteran Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike‘s first son, Michael Ike, has sided with his mother after his father called his mother’s character into question.

Emeka Ike accused his first wife, Suzanne Emma, of several offenses. He said she lied that he physically assaulted her and that she also sold off all his properties, rendering him pennyless.

The ‘Malaika’ actor went on to say that he had lost his school and his children as a result of her, and that he was left hopeless.

But, in response to Emeka, Suzanne, fired back and revealed that Emeka was aggressive and nearly turned her to an handicap after a vicious attack.

Michael Ike, the actor’s first son, while also speaking with renowned media personality, Chude Jidenowo, claimed that his father’s attitude was so harsh that he came to despise him.

He said: “When I met my mum, the first thing I said was I really hate my father.”

Suzanne agreed and added that she had to start working on her son to change the narrative.

Watch the video below: