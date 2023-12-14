Grammy award-winning Nigerian songstress, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has revealed that she received death threats over rumours that she was pregnant for American rapper, Future.
Theinfong recalls that months ago, she was spotted rocking what seemed to be a baby bump at Burberry’s Spring/Summer London Fashion Week.
She revealed that she has never even never met Future in her life despite them working together on his Grammy-winning song, ‘Wait For U’ alongside Drake.
In her words:
“When I heard [the rumours] that I was pregnant, I didn’t actually think anybody believed it. I didn’t know it was serious until I started getting messages like death threats, like, ‘How dare you? Of all the people in the world, Future, really?’ And I’ve never met him in my life. So it’s crazzy.”
