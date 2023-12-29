BBNaija reality star Phyna has revealed that she tired and overwhelmed with her sudden fame.

She revealed this in an Interview on Hero’s Therapy.

Recall that that the reality star has been in the news quite a bit lately, but unfortunately, it hasn’t been for positive things.

Several controversial situations have put her in the spotlight for various reasons, including comments she made about abortion, a disagreement about hair extensions, and clashes with other reality TV stars.

Speaking with Hero Daniels, Phyna revealed that she used to be happy and free to go out without anyone noticing her, but now she’s constantly in the spotlight and facing criticism.

This makes her feel tired and stressed, and she longs for a quiet place where she can be alone with nature and find some peace.

“I am tired. I wish I could stay alone surrounded by only water. I don’t want to be seeing anybody. I was happier before I became Phyna” she said.

