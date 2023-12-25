Popular media personality, Daddy Freeze shares his two cents as he cast doubt on Emeka Ike’s wife’s narration of her unpleasant experience at the hands of her actor husband.

As the veteran actor marital crisis continues to take different twists and turns, the actor, his wife as well as their son, Michael Ike, have all come out to render their various sides of the alleged domestic violence that has been taking place in their home.

According to Daddy Freeze, listening to Emeka Ike’s wife, Suzanne Emma, share her side of the story, he was almost led to believe her because of how gentle she spoke.

He said that his previous experience with divorce reminded him of how misleading it can be to assume that the calm one is innocent.

Daddy Freeze recalled how his ex had made different false allegations in a court document just to make herself seem like the innocent party.

He emphasized that the current marital brouhaha is something that has to be clearly discussed in order to establish who is truly the guilty party.