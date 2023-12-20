A Nigerian woman has shared her experience with a cryptic pregnancy, shedding light on the situation of being unaware of the pregnancy until late in the pregnancy or even during labour.

The woman, who initially thought she was having period cramps, gave birth without knowing she was pregnant.

In a video that has since gone viral, the lady recounts her journey to the hospital, thinking she was merely dealing with menstrual cramps.

To her utter surprise, she found herself giving birth, completely unaware of her pregnancy until that pivotal moment.

The video sparked a wave of celebration for the new mother, with many expressing amazement at the rare occurrence.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, cryptic pregnancy occurs “when individuals are unaware of their pregnancy due to factors such as irregular periods, a lack of knowledge about common pregnancy signs, or even receiving false-negative results on pregnancy tests.”

Elaborating on this, Medical News Today emphasized that in cryptic pregnancies,” individuals may remain oblivious to their condition until the late trimester or even during labour.

“Being unaware of pregnancy may mean a person does not receive adequate care or make healthful lifestyle adjustments. Both of these factors can lead to complications in fetal development.”

See reactions below;

herealqueen_debbie said; “Cryptic pregnancy pls visit my frnds.”

She’sAsia said: “@Princess Ella cryptic pregnancy may be real but they can’t tell me they didn’t know anything before. Especially this one.”

Oyin_ said; “This wan na for una wey get sers relationship mk cryptic abi crypto no try me o cus who i wan say get belle.”

Na_mah_riih said; “Your baby smiling like ‘ohh see didn’t see me coming’.”

Doramonnie said; “What if you have more that one man?”

ya’all meet gifted said; “How u won take know the papa now ehh fine girl?”

kanyinsola said; “The baby still get mind dey smile. Feeling on top of the world.”

Darkiedora said; “Just imagine if u were nt faithful to ur man how person go take explain dis one hmmmm, new fear unlock.”

@PRINCESS NELLY wondered; “You no see your period Abi wetin.”

She replied; “I see my period o even on my period when i gave birth.”

