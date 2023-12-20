Nigerian musician Mayorkun, also known as Adewale Emmanuel Mayowa, has pledged to give a massive 5 million Naira to the person in Calabar who returns his pendant.

After performing in the state, the musician noticed that his chain was taken during the performance and has been searching for it ever since.

He vowed in a fit of rage to never go back to the state, but Iyanya, another famous person, got involved and assisted him in finding one of the chains.

He recently met with H.E. Prince Bassey Otu, the state governor, who assured him that he would be compensated for his misplaced belongings.

Mayorkun is still searching for his pendant because it holds great significance for him and has a reward of five million naira for any folk that brings it back to him.

SEE POST: