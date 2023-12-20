Famous Celebrity fashion stylist, Toyin Lawani has said that the show has lost its credibility as she drags her colleague Dr. Rommel.

Toyin Lawani took to her page to slam her colleague Dr. Rommel after he said that he gave a show on the Real Housewives of Lagos.

Dr. Rommel disclosed that season two of the reality show, RHOL came with all the drama that viewers wanted hence they gave a show.

Reacting to the post of Dr. Rommel, she wrote on her page;

“Look at this little Rat,

At this Rate, the show is losing credibility as the Authentic Reality show that it is,

Is this not the same show we all went to,

Or is this playing @dareyartalade and @deolaartalade it’s time to speak up,

I will not be part of this joke,

You mean I left my Various Businesses, kids, family, my bad health to go and shoot a pretentious show?

When did u hand over this manual to everyone and the rest of the cast didn’t know about it?

For God’s sake, will Klegged Chioma go on a show and call my husband a thing, talk down on my business, also say I lied I wasn’t pregnant for drama, while even trying to drag my kid into her argument,

Which u didn’t show,

even when she accepted she lied about me showing her my collection at Laura’s show, while I was showing her what I wanted to create for her 😡

Stop shielding this bad character,

U have people who u want to show in a certain light,

What kind of drama will I want to bring I will get so angry to fight someone I felt was my friend for years for gossiping about me negatively in a group.

See I’m not a saint and I’m not perfect I get my own body, but these lies hv gone too far,

The Real Housewives of Lagos franchise is now becoming a joke where people feel it’s a scripted show and it’s losing its credibility gradually,

Guys this is real life , I learnt a lot of lessons on this show , unprovoked this dead flited away fly Mrs rume rume Called me gbeborun , while I have not done any such thing to him,

So why ,

stop hiding ur bad attitude under foolish drama,

You think I don’t know how to bring drama,

Drama shouldn’t be part of bringing others down and lying through ur nose about them,

I won’t be part of this stupid charade,

It’s misleading,

Cause I have been quiet for too long and it’s now sounding like I’m part of a joke,

What’s all this fakery about the king of lies 👑

One egbere will even come to a show and say she dominates women that hv kids, struggles and queens in their own right,

wetin u don see for this life?

BEAUTY WITH NO BRAINS 🧠 WITH YOUR INVISIBLE CROWN SHAME

you all a mad together, oriyinope I swear 😡

If I start ehn una go do podcast tire.”

