Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Chike Ezekpeazu Osebuka, better known by his stage name, Chike, has pledged not to use money to get a woman to commit to a relationship with him.

The ‘Boo of the Booless’ singer made the disclosure in an interview with content creator, Angel Anosike, who shared a snippet of the video on her Tiktok page, @unpackwithnay.

Chike said that he does feel alone a lot of times but one thing he has never done is pay for pleasure.

He admitted that he doesn’t think it is appropriate for him to pay money to a woman so she be tempted to be in a relationship with him.

The singer acknowledges that one thing that could make him lose everything he has worked so hard for is choosing a wrong partner.

Many Netizens have agreed with him and commended him for his line of thought.

See some reactions below

@CherryTonea reacted: “Chike is well grounded!! Just looking at him, you will know he is focused and sensible!!”

@Alexaezeh✨ wrote: “I love Chike so much he should do this more often I never get to hear him talk about certain things”

@PETRA opined: “Now this is a sensible man. You can’t buy love. You spend on your partner because you love and care for them. Most ppl these days want to be bought”

Watch him speak below:

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZM6Mmuk16/