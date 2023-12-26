Controversial Big Brother Naija star, Doyin, has said she expects her partner to forgive her for cheating after apologising.

Doyin said a man should move on if she cheats and confesses to the man.

She said:

“I didn’t mean say cheating was sweet. But if I open my mouth and tell you that I’ve done this thing, move on. If I apologize after cheating on you, let’s move on.”

Asked how she intends to apologise after cheating, she said, “Babe, I am sorry, I met this really nice looking guy. He was a lot finer, nicer, richer than you. So, I decided to step out. I was just telling you so that you are aware.

It doesn’t mean I love the guy more. It just means in that moment, my urges took over me. But now that I am back to my normal senses, I still love you. So, let’s make it work.”

Iyanya also debunked the cheating allegations against him saying; “When a girl dates you and you’re such a lovely guy, she doesn’t want other girls to know. So, I feel like most of the people who come out to say I broke their hearts, don’t want you to know I am such a sweet guy”.