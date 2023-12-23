Nigerian actor, Emeka Ike has issued a warning to his former wife to not make him disclose more secrets about their marriage and divorce.

This is also as the Nollywood star confirmed that he is now happily married to a South African woman while speaking in an interview on TVC.

TheinfoNG reported days ago that Emeka narrated how his ex-wife made him lose all his properties. He told Hero Daniels on Rubbin Minds that Suzanne falsely accused him of assaulting her, and the allegation also made him lose access to his children.

When asked by TV anchors what he would say if his wife counters his claim in the interview, Emeka Ike noted that he has moved on from his first wife and has two children with the new one.

But he also warned that if Suzanne comes out to start saying things about him, he would be forced to spill all other facts of the matter that he kept secret.

