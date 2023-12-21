An unidentified woman has made a shocking allegation against Afrobeats superstar, Davido, months after the demise of his colleague, Mohbad.

She made this allegation in a recent interview with a media personality.

In an audio interview, the lady alleged that Davido received one of the kidney of late Mohbad, .

The woman, shrouded in anonymity, asserts that Davido’s prompt N2 million donation to Mohbad’s family wasn’t just an act of generosity, but a twisted payback for the alleged organ transplant.

She confidently proclaims, “If I’m lying, take me to court,” but offers no concrete evidence to substantiate her explosive claim.

See the video and few reactions below:

favourhoj said: “See you in court!!”

isrealdmw wrote: “UNA DON MAD”

iamtrinityguy said: “This one don take Igbo”

xpensive_fatima wrote: “What is Davido’s lawyer doing? This woman should be arrested”

