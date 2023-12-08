Portable, a Nigerian singer, recently made a bold statement, declaring that if Wizkid featured him in a song or gave him a single verse, he would undoubtedly win a Grammy.
Portable was heard in a video circulating online expressing his desperate need for a verse from Wizkid, believing it would significantly boost his career.
He confidently claimed that with Wizkid’s influence on the song, any word dropped by Wizkid would secure a Grammy for him.
His statement sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many people flooding the comment section to share their thoughts.
@Olamidex_: “This guy will later get a verse you’ll see.”
@omo_iya_tuwo: “What is he saying??? Na dat yeyeye go give am Grammy?”
@omo_iya_tuwo: “Portable with Cruise: “Mutual anyone pls??”
@sammie_rambo: “Werrey he Dey whine wizzy nhi.”
@SirJoshhh: “So that tomorrow you go Dey shout say Wizkid rip you.”
@Damierichie: “Wizkid is a very unpredictable person.”
Maxxwell:: “The fact say he dey hammer on this wiz verse.”
Watch the video below:
“If Wizkid gives me a verse, I will get a Grammy Award”
– Portable pic.twitter.com/NbhxaNMznt
— OLAMIDE 🌸💖 (@Olamide0fficial) December 8, 2023
