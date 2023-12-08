Portable, a Nigerian singer, recently made a bold statement, declaring that if Wizkid featured him in a song or gave him a single verse, he would undoubtedly win a Grammy.

Portable was heard in a video circulating online expressing his desperate need for a verse from Wizkid, believing it would significantly boost his career.

He confidently claimed that with Wizkid’s influence on the song, any word dropped by Wizkid would secure a Grammy for him.

His statement sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many people flooding the comment section to share their thoughts.

@Olamidex_: “This guy will later get a verse you’ll see.”

@omo_iya_tuwo: “What is he saying??? Na dat yeyeye go give am Grammy?”

@omo_iya_tuwo: “Portable with Cruise: “Mutual anyone pls??”

@sammie_rambo: “Werrey he Dey whine wizzy nhi.”

@SirJoshhh: “So that tomorrow you go Dey shout say Wizkid rip you.”

@Damierichie: “Wizkid is a very unpredictable person.”

Maxxwell:: “The fact say he dey hammer on this wiz verse.”

