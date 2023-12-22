In a pre-fight interview conducted ahead of their scheduled fight, Nigerian singer and songwriter Habeeb Okikiola, better known by his stage name Portable, threatened to beat up Charles Okocha once more.

The singer was seen threatening to beat Charles Okocha on the day of their planned fight in a number of social media videos.

Concerned Nigerians first invited both people to address their concerns at a press conference, but instead of resolving their differences, they kept threatening one another.

Portable made it plain that on the specified date, he would beat Charles Okocha without any problems by using native charms.

Charles Okocha questioned the use of native charms in a fight against Portable while he was doing this, threatening to do the same to Portable.

People flocked to the post’s comment page on social media to share their thoughts about the video, garnering attention.

See some reactions below:

@dahbless1: “Zazoo dey over act, he sha want cast the staged fight.”

@Real_Nelson1: “Nothing concerns me for these two matter. I just like the cruise. I’m always entertained watching them.”

@_Faithforyou: “How I wish portable can knockout Charles Okocha in the ring.”

@fortgpt: “E be like na here Obidients and Agbado go settle their beef once and for all.”

@Oremzydabosss: “Make them rest everything na clout for 9ja ahh.”

@alhaji_kisstors: “The kind beat wey zazu go collect ehn.”

@sweetlskin5: “This Charles Okocha na weyrey. What’s Oruka? Like really.”

WATCH VIDEO: