Famous stylist Toyin Lawani responds to those who have criticized her for dressing like a pepper on Christmas Day.

When the designer decided to dress in an unusual and innovative clothing for a Christmas picture session, she garnered media attention once more.

She used mop and pepper to create a dress and cloak. She also explained the concept behind her outfit.

Toyin explained that she had experienced a lot this year, which is why she took great care in her yearly Christmas photo session.

She revealed that throughout the process of constructing the outfit, one of her cuts had become infected by the 1000 pepper and 70 mops that made up her attire.

She did her best, but admitted that the cape was heavier than she had thought it would be and that she would not be able to wear it on her back for very long.

Her group certainly caused a stir on the internet, with some praising her creativity and others criticizing her.

In response, Toyin told her detractors to “jump off a cliff” because she is the “King of Fashion.”

In her words: “The name is King of Fashion. If you don’t like it, Go and jump off a cliff. Someone asked if it’s real pepper. If it’s not then what is this? Don’t worry I will show you my skin soon. The pepper was peppering. I know I make it look easy, But it’s hell, Fashion is pain.”

SEE POST: