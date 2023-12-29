Renowned media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has sparked a debate online as he advised Nigerians over 30 years to try enjoying themselves.

Ebuka, who is the host of the popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, stated that, with an average life expectancy of almost 70 years, turning thirty marks the beginning of the second stage of life.

He urged those in Nigeria who are in this age group to prioritize living life to the fullest.

Ebuka also emphasized how crucial it is for those over 30 to cherish their life experiences.

He wrote;

“If you’re 30+ in Nigeria, you’re probably already in the 2nd half of your life based on our life expectancy. Try dey enjoy”

See netizens reactions below:

Tony C Nwabufoh wrote: “No be if money dey?.. But by his grace man must survive.”

Thelma Abraham penned: “You are Scaring me Sir, Na Only this year I carry myself go chop pizza on Christmas Day”

Flawlessammy said: “At all age try manage, be contented, happy and enjoy the little you have even while hoping for the best either above or below 30 because nobody can actually do anything about the length of life but it’s depth and breadth”

