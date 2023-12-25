Yul Edochie, a well-known Nollywood actor, has praised his senior colleague Emeka Ike while advising him on his critics.

Emeka Ike has been trending for a few days after granting an interview in which he discussed in detail what caused his marriage to fail and how his wife brought him from grace to grass.

Despite the ongoing controversy and criticism from social media users, Yul Edochie has taken to his page to praise his colleague while advising him to disregard all netizen criticism.

He wrote; Good to have you back in the game big bro.

The Legendary Emeka Ike.

@emekaikeofficial

Odogwu!

You’re one of the actors who inspired me to come up.

I’m a big fan of your work.

We love you bro.

Trust me, the people who love you are more than your haters.

But the haters always make more noise.

Ignore the noise.

Don’t let nobody bring you down.

Keep your head up Boss.

Life will constantly try to pull you down.

No gree.

Nwanne kwechili.

Nobody house good pass.

Forget the romantic pictures you see couples post on social media,if people tell you their own family wahala you go run.

Even the people wey dey interview your family people take am dey cash out, their own house no good.

Your family matter no concern anybody.

Who’s right or wrong no concern anybody.

Na you and madam go settle that one.

What matters to us your fans is to see you happy and doing that thing we love you for, which is your work.

We dey with you big bro.

Everything you ever lost, this is the time to get it back.

Everything you ever dreamt of becoming, this is the time to go for it, with your work and your name.

The name EMEKA IKE is crested by God.

Nobody can bring you down except you.

Never back down. Never stay down.

No gree for anybody.

The sky is your starting point.

Soon we go jam for set again.

We love you big bro.

Kwechili Nwanne.