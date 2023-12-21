Controversial Nigerian singer and songwriter, Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Portable, has vowed to beat Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha, in their showdown fight on boxing day.

Theinfong recalls that Portable released a video claiming that Charles Okocha owed him a staggering amount of money in a deal, but these claims were dismissed by Charles Okocha, who alleged that he had no deal with Portable.

In a recent video, Portable, in the presence of Nigerian singer 2face, and actor, Odunlade Adekola, announced that he would definitely defeat Charles Okocha in their boxing day encounter.

He stated that all bets should be placed on him because he is confident of winning and will use a native charm, ‘Oruka Ibile,’ on Charles Okocha.