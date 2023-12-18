Controversial therapist, Blessing CEO, berated BBNaija star, Phyna, as the ongoing feud between the two appears to be escalating with each passing day.

The relationship expert, addressed the conflict with Phyna in a live video on Instagram after the BBNaija star dragged her parents into the matter.

Expressing her reluctance to involve family in disputes, Blessing Okoro revealed that Phyna had crossed a line by bringing her mother, father, and innocent children into their beef.

She strongly criticized Phyna, claiming that she had not been fully functional since her breakup with fellow BBNaija star, Groovy.

She recounted Phyna’s life before Big Brother, insinuating that sympathy led to her receiving a ring.



“Hey.. Phyna I don cut my hair tint am gray because of you as old woman wey I be. You go no where saga just dey start.

I go drag u till those innocent children wey u commot appear to you in your sleep. ImU say u dey razz, I go show u razz 🤣🤣🤣. U say u dey loud ur mouth dey run I go humble u the way groovy take humble u by dumping u .U don jam tipper,” she captioned the video.

Watch the video below: