Afrobeats superstar, Davido, exchange words with his fans as they express their disapproval after he promoted Wizkid’s new song on all his social media pages.

Theinfong recalls that the two Nigerian music idols had linked up recently at a club, where they had a lot of fun together and acted like best of friends.

Their meetup had stirred a great jubilation among fans of both singers who have been at odds with each other for sometime.

Davido recently promoted Wizkid’s song, as he took to his Twitter page to give a heads up about Wizkid’s song that’s set to drop.

He tweeted:

“New wiz Friday !!! Wtf!!! Replay ALL WEEKEND !!”

This sparked mixed reactions from his fans. Notably, one fan, @@DaddyZee01 wrote: “Davido u dey gba fr .”

Davido replied:

“YOUR FATHER DEY GBA … NAH U KNOW IM 31 YEARS OLD … I WANT PEACE”

Another, Junimill wrote: “This man lowkey dey make stanship hard person o

Wooooo make I go back to my simping and bombing jare”

Davido blasted him with: “Fu.ck off then …. Ur not a fan”