Popular Ghanaian dancehall music sensation, Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, has revealed that he is of Nigerian lineage.

Stonebwoy, during a recent interview with popular celebrity car influencer, Ola of Lagos, stated that he is a Nigerian and that his tribe Ewe is from Oyo Kingdom.

According to the 35-year-old Afropop artiste, his ancestor migrated from the Southern part of Nigeria before settling down in Ghana making him trace his roots to Nigeria, Oyo Kingdom.

In his words:

“Me sef nah Niger, no lies. Me nah Ewe from Oyo Kingdom, my tribe migrated from Nigeria to Ghana here, na we get Illesha. Shout-out to my people in the southern part of Nigeria, check Ewe, we root straight to Yoruba.”