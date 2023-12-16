Nollywood actress, Chizzy Alichi has lost her father.

The sad news was shared via social media by the thespian.

Taking to her Instagram page, Chizzy Alichi expressed immense grief and heartbreak over the sudden death of her father, whom she deeply loved and cherished.

The movie star described the deceased as her “first love” and feels utterly broken by his passing.

She wrote;

“My father is gone 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

Words fail me. My father, my first love. I’m broken, my whole life is turned upside down. 😭😭😭😭 This was not our plan. Father how can you die without carrying my children.

This is too much for me 😭😭😭😭 but I cannot question God. I’m glad I gave you almost everything you have ever wished for when you were alive. Rest in peace father😭😭😭😭Please come back to me as soon as possible 😭😭😭😭

I don’t understand what’s going on anymore, first call in the morning and it’s the news of your death, can I ever pick any call in the morning again 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

Please say a prayer for me 😭😭😭😭”

See below;

ALSO READ:“I Take Full Responsibility As A Parent” — Comedian Mark Angel Apologizes To The Public Over Emmanuella’s Outfit That Left Tongues Wagging Online