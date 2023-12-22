American superstar actress, Taraji P. Henson has voiced her displeasure at continuously being underpaid for her Hollywood movie roles.

During an interview on SiriusXM with Gayle King to promote her latest film, “The Color Purple,” the actress, famous for her role in the critically acclaimed movie, ‘Acrimony’ openly discussed her concerns about the inadequate remuneration she has been receiving.

While responding to King’s inquiry about rumours of her considering quitting acting, the Oscar and Emmy-nominated actress, Taraji P. Henson, acknowledged that she had reached a breaking point in Hollywood due to continual underpayment.

She said,

“I’m just tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do [and] getting paid a fraction of the cost,”

“I’m tired of hearing my sisters say the same thing over and over. You get tired. I hear people go, ‘You work a lot.’ Well, I have to.

“The math ain’t math-ing. When you start working a lot, you have a team. Big bills come with what we do. We don’t do this alone. It’s a whole team behind us. They have to get paid.

“When you hear someone go, ‘Such and such made $10 million,’ that didn’t make it to their account.

Off the top, Uncle Sam is getting 50%. Now have $5 million.

“Your team is getting 30% of what you gross, not after what Uncle Sam took. Now, do the math. I’m only human. Every time I do something and break another glass ceiling, when it’s time to renegotiate, I’m at the bottom again, like I never did what I just did, and I’m tired. I’m tired.

“It wears on you. What does that mean? What is that telling me? If I can’t fight for them coming up behind me, then what the fuck am I doing?”